Family, friends hold celebration of life for a Mississippi hero

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Helene Hicks, a local animal advocate, was given a celebration of life party Saturday, surrounded by friends and family.
Anxiously awaiting the arrival of Helen Hicks, friends and family stood at the front entrance of the St. Martin Community Center eager to surprise their pet-rescuing hero.
As the guest of honor entered the building, a barrage of thunderous applause echoed throughout the building.
Helene Hicks, or Hero Hicks to the many pet lovers across the Coast, received a celebration of life party.
Hicks has contributed immensely as an animal advocate bringing well over 11,000 animals to the humane society for spay and neutering.
Last year, Hicks was diagnosed with a terminal illness, but the community gathered together to embrace her life and reflect back upon her the love, grace and hope she’s given so many over the years.
Hicks’ sister Lynn Tadej expressed her sincere love and admiration for all her sister has accomplished.
“She’s been the most caring, giving, loving person I’ve ever known. For her to neuter and spay 8,000 animals in 11 1/2 years. I just love her for everything she’s done.
Hicks’ strong spirit and love for animals even impacted other rescuers she’s met in brief but meaningful passing, like fellow advocate Missy Dubuisson.
“She has just touched so many lives and her love for animals is beyond comprehension,” Dubuisson said. “We will continue her legacy and make sure these animals are spayed and neutered or we will hear from her for a long time to come.”
While Hicks was blessed with many gifts, it was a cherished song that truly put a twinkle in her eye and a smile across her face by long-time friend and country singer Richie Jones.
Richie Jones, who befriended Hicks well before his established singing career, expressed his willingness to sing anything his old friend wants.
“Helene came into my life many years ago, and if she wants me to sing then that’s what I’m gonna do,” he said proudly.
When asked if her legacy will be continued, an enthusiastic Hero Hicks catchphrase was shouted:
“Abso-freaking-lutley!”
