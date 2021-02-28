Bay St. Louis business owner hosts open house for new tutoring program

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis business owner hosted an open house for the newest resource for students, The Education Annex. It’s a tutoring program that provides a learning space for kids who need additional help outside the classroom.
Right now, the Annex has four teachers that assist in multiple subjects, developmental support, standardized test prep and other areas to help close the learning gap. Also, the tutoring ages range from Pre-K to adults.
The program’s director Rymsky Labat said she’s wanted to create the program before, but seeing students struggle during this pandemic was the push she needed.
“We’re here to provide that additional bridge for support for kids in the educational system,” said Labat. “We have teachers that will work really hard to keep them on track. There are kids who may need that additional support on afternoons, weekends, or even holidays.”
Labat said that she and her team are dedicated to helping others out who don’t have a support system.
“We have to continue to support our kids in a middle of an uneasy and unpredictable time,” said Labat. “There’s a lot of stress and uneasiness about the future. If we can give them that support, make them feel comfortable, and encourage them.”
Labat also explained that you don’t have to be in school to receive help. She said she’s assisted parents overseas virtually.
“I had a parent who has a son who developed hearing loss that will not return. I was teaching sign language to mom here in the states and dad virtually in Spain. He was in Spain on assignment because he’s in the military,” said Labat, “He didn’t want to come back to the states and not be able to communicate with his son. The mom and his son are fluent in sign language and he wouldn’t have been able to communicate had I not taught him, so we had our own sessions.”
Labat said the program will open March 1. If you want to learn more information about the program, click here.
