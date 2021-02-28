Bay St. Louis business owner hosts open house for new tutoring program

“I had a parent who has a son who developed hearing loss that will not return. I was teaching sign language to mom here in the states and dad virtually in Spain. He was in Spain on assignment because he’s in the military,” said Labat, “He didn’t want to come back to the states and not be able to communicate with his son. The mom and his son are fluent in sign language and he wouldn’t have been able to communicate had I not taught him, so we had our own sessions.”