‘Whoever did it, we’ll be praying for them’: Turkey Creek historical marker vandalized in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A historical marker celebrating the heritage of Gulfport’s Turkey Creek community was vandalized sometime in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday. According to Gulfport Police, it appears someone intentionally cut the metal sign in half.
The marker at the corner of Three Rivers Road and Rippy Road was put up in 2018 to bring attention to the area where freed slaves enhanced the community more than 150 years ago.
Merlon Hines played a key role in the placement of the sign and expressed his frustration over its destruction.
“I just can’t imagine somebody doing something like this,” Hines said. “Whoever did it, we’ll be praying for them and hopefully they’ll come forward and acknowledge they did it, but until then the community is just up in arms over what has been done here.”
These historical markers cost about $2,000 and Hines will be trying to raise money for a replacement. Anyone who might know anything about the vandalism of the sign is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959.
