Small businesses continue to grow in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - People gathered at Inlet Plaza in Ocean Springs to celebrate not one, but two new businesses opening. In a time when a pandemic would spell disaster for some small businesses, Ocean Springs seems to be springing with life, community, and prosperity.
Selah Pilates and 4-Bulls deli celebrated as they shared their excitement of fulling their long-time ambitions of owning their own business.
“We did a dual ribbon cutting with our dear friends and neighbors 4-Bulls next door, and we’re just celebrating all the shops at the Inlet today. Just a little bit of a block party,” said Leah Rodgers, owner of Selah Pilates.
Fellow instructor J.P Parker, who’s worked in physical therapy for 24 years, will continue helping people as well.
“I think it’s great to have a place where you can combine those aspects of anatomy-based proper alignment, wellness-focused fitness, but also do it in a wonderful place,” Parker explained.
Next door, 4-Bulls deli equally basked in the celebratory excitement.
Roy McKenzie grew up on a farm and now enjoys reaping what he’s learned.
“It’s been a dream of mine for probably 35 years, and it’s just something that I’ve always loved to do, and it’s just been a personal endeavor of mine to continue something that’s somewhat of a dying trade,” McKenzie said with pride.
For newcomers who are sure to be heading this way, McKenzie wanted to remind them of one thing.
“If you bring it, we can cut it,” he said.
With 12,000 square feet of retail space, The Inlet on Bienville Boulevard is continuing to attract new businesses.
