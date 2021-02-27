Foggy this morning. Warm & muggy this afternoon.

We have seen more dense fog this morning, and a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 AM. Most of the day will stay mostly cloudy and warm. Highs along the coast will be in the low 70s, but most inland spots will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible this afternoon.
Tonight will stay mild and humid. Lows will be in the mid 60s, and we’ll likely see more fog by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warm and muggy. Highs will be in the low 70s along the coast, but they could reach the upper 70s to low 80s for inland areas. Once again, a few showers are possible.
We’ll have a better chance for showers and storms on Monday thanks to a front moving in from the north. Ahead of the front, we’ll reach the low 70s. Cooler air is expected to move in by Tuesday. Highs may only reach the low 60s, and we’ll likely have scattered showers and storms.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.