Watch March 11: “Mississippi Tested: The COVID Fight Now and in the Future”

“Mississippi Tested: The COVID Fight Now and in the Future.” This WLOX News Special Report takes a critical look at Mississippi’s year-long battle with COVID-19. Everything in our lives has been tested, from our patience and relationships, to our employment and health systems. Are we passing the test?
During the 30-minutes special you’ll meet the heroes of the virus, the men and women who bravely stared down coronavirus and saved so many lives. We’ll talk with victims of the pandemic, friends and neighbors who contracted COVID-19, or lost their jobs due to the virus and hear their struggles and their triumphs.
We’ll have a conversation with the medical experts charged with steering Mississippi through the virus’s first year. And we’ll ask them about what’s next for Mississippi as state leaders build a roadmap that inoculates the community and charts a course that returns Mississippi to a more normal way of life.
Watch “Mississippi Tested” Thursday, March 11th at 6:30 p.m. on WLOX CBS.