Roger Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise celebrates milestone

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a simple ceremony for a big milestone. Friday was the topping-off ceremony for the Roger Wicker Center of Ocean Enterprise at the Port of Gulfport. And that means the spotlight is getting brighter on Gulfport’s effort to build a blue economy.
But even on a milestone moment for those building the Roger Wicker Center of Ocean Enterprise, there isn’t much of a pause to celebrate. After the obstacles 2020 presented for general contractor Warton-Smith, a little fog is no challenge.
“Of course, we had the hurricane that came in that blew away our trailers and blew away some of the construction components that we had to come back and reorder and get set back up,” said Mark McDaniel, director of operations for Warton-Smith, Inc. “And then, obviously everybody has dealt with COVID.”
But, despite all that, this new facility is moving along.
“We are on schedule as it is today and we are looking to do everything on time and within the budget,” said McDaniel.
The final beam, which will eventually be hoisted to the top, was ceremoniously signed by those with big investments in time, money and pride. The looming 62,000-square-foot building is near the north harbor site at the Port of Gulfport.
When it’s finished, it will be a centerpiece of education, research and development in the Gulf. The Ocean Enterprise will open the door for further investments in high-end engineering and advanced technology development.
“This site was chosen because it allows different entities, governmental institutions of higher learning, private corporations to come in under one roof,” said Nick Foto, Port of Gulfport corporate administrator.
Eley Guild Hardy Architects, well known for its green building efforts is the designer for the blue economy structures.
“I don’t know what color you get when you combine blue and green, but you get this,” said Mark Lishen, Eley Guild Hardy principal architect. “And it’s still a phenomenal project. We’ve been a part of it for a couple of years now with USM and NOAA. And, my goodness, what a wonderful day.”
The $30 million construction price is the last of the money available by the Port Restoration Grant. The center should be finished by April 2022.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.