Man injured in ultralight aircraft crash in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in Forrest County Thursday evening.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of an ultralight aircraft crashing in a field off of JC Burt Road around 4:34 p.m.
The sheriff’s office along with fire and medical personnel responded to the crash site.
A man, the only occupant of the aircraft, was injured and taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration Flight Standards Division Office in Jackson was also notified and will be conducting its own investigation.
