Man gets two life sentences for raping children in 2020 home invasion

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl man will serve two life sentences for two sexual battery charges involving small children.
When Pearl Police officers arrived on the scene, they found Keith Lamar Reeder hiding in the attic.
Detectives say he forced his way into the home with a knife, then robbed and assaulted one of the adults, and physically and sexually assaulted two children.
All three victims were taken for medical treatment at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Initially, he faced charges of burglary, kidnapping, child abuse, aggravated assault, armed robbery, statutory rape, gratification of lust, and sexual battery.
Instead of going to trial on all charges, Reeder pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery.
District Attorney Bramlett said in a press release Friday, “I am thankful for the prompt response and hard work of the Pearl Police Department, the Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center, the Mississippi Crime Lab, and the Safe Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Because of their efforts on this case, we were able to avoid having a trial where these victims would have to relive this terrible trauma on the witness stand. Keith Reeder will spend the rest of his life in prison for his actions, which is where he belongs.”
Reeder will serve two life sentences back-to-back, without the possibility of parole.
