Ft. Bayou Bridge on Hwy. 609 back open but preparing to close for 45 days

“I have a feeling that it will probably have some effect on business,” said Alma White, the owner of the downtown boutique Leather and Pearls. “However, you know we’ve got Highway 57. We’ve got Biloxi coming from casinos. I get a lot of business from that. I’m hoping a minimal amount of business will be lost, but also, if it’s going to save people’s lives, it’s a must have. So, let’s just bite the bullet and get her done. We’ll be alright, we always are in Ocean Springs.”