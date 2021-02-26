Friday’s Forecast

The day begins with another round of dense fog across parts of South Mississippi. Remember to slow down when driving, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between your car and the one in front of you. After this morning’s fog finally clears up, expect more mild temperatures with highs reaching the 70s again. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out today. Most of South Mississippi will probably stay rain-free today and even those that do see rain will only see light rainfall and any showers should be fairly brief so there will be many rain-free hours. A warmer than normal pattern will continue through the weekend along with isolated rain showers and many rain-free hours. Expect a somewhat wetter pattern next Monday into Tuesday as a frontal system moves in from the west. Following this front, temperatures may briefly cool off a tad on Tuesday but could become mild again by the second half of next week.