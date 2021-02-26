Black History Month exhibit on display at Hattiesburg Kress building

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Photos of Mississippi civil rights leaders, political posters and artifacts from acclaimed Hattiesburg washerwoman-turned-philanthropist Oseola McCarty are on display this week in the storefront of the old Kress Department Store in downtown Hattiesburg.
It’s all part of a Black History Month exhibit put together by the Hattiesburg Downtown Association and the University of Southern Mississippi.
“I walk downtown every day, and I saw someone looking in the window and I thought if we can educate and inspire one person, we’ve changed our community,” said Leigh Ann Underwood of the Hattiesburg Downtown Association.
“We were thrilled we got the opportunity to do it because we don’t always have a space where we can get our materials out and this is an important topic for us,” said Lorraine Stuart, an associate professor who is head of University Archives’ Special Collections and curator of historical manuscripts and archives at USM. “We have a lot of civil rights collections. We have about 150 different civil rights collections.”
About two dozen items are on display through Sunday.
