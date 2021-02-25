Virtual town hall meetings on COVID-19 and the vaccine happening Thursday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A virtual town hall meeting is being held Thursday to help answer people’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The People’s Town Hall on COVID will feature healthcare workers from across South Mississippi. They will provide more information about the vaccine, as well as ways people can protect themselves.
The free virtual event is open to the public on Zoom. The People’s Town Hall is being hosted as part of Black History Month to help educate the public.
You are being encouraged to bring any questions or concerns you have to this virtual town hall.
Nurse Practitioner, Ebony Midcalf says they want to get the message out there because there are so many black and brown people who are not getting the vaccine who need it because so many are getting sick and dying from COVID-19.
Midcalf says she hopes this town hall meeting will help answer questions and clear up any myths so that people can make informed decisions about the vaccine.
Not only will participants receive an overview of what assistance is available, but also who qualifies for assistance and how they can apply.
To join the Zoom meeting here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82388071446?pwd=emlacWRUYmJCWForVXFxNVFQSmMxUT09 The Meeting ID is 823 8807 1446 and the passcode is 527385.
Another virtual town hall meeting is also being held Thursday through the Mississippi Department of Health’s Division of Aging and Adult Services. This will be the fifth in a series of eight meetings that will be hosted primarily on Facebook Live.
The MSDH meeting will be held at 4 p.m. and will include Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, and Kenyada Blake, Director of the Division of Aging and Adult Services. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions concerning the topic of the day.
Among the topics to be discussed during MSDH’s virtual meeting will be a general overview assistance offered by the division, including:
- Home and Community Based Programs
- State Health Insurance Program (SHIP)
- Lifespan Respite Voucher Program
- Adult Protective Services (APS)
- State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program
Subsequent meetings will be held each Thursday at different times to broaden the opportunity for interested parties to participate. Anyone who is not able to attend the session live can view the meeting on the MDHS YouTube page or on Facebook.
The following divisions will be highlighted during upcoming meetings:
- March 4, 9:30 a.m. – Early Childhood Care and Development
- March 11, 2:30 p.m. – Youth Services
- March 18, 1:30 p.m. – Workforce Development and Partnership Management
The MSDH meetings will be available on the agency’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/msdhs/
