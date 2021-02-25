2 evaluated after Fort Rucker training helicopter crashes

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - Two pilots are being evaluated by medical personnel following an “aviation mishap” involving a training helicopter connected to Fort Rucker in south Alabama.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Hooper-Stage Field. That’s located between Ozark and Fort Rucker.
The U.S. Army has identified the aircraft as an H-64 Apache helicopter. It came to rest on its side and did sustain damage, though the extent is unclear.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Fort Rucker’s public affairs office said the two-person crew was conducting flight training at the time of the incident.
This marks the fourth aviation crash in Alabama in less than a week.
Investigators continue searching for answers in a military jet crash in Montgomery County Friday evening and a single-engine aircraft crash in Cullman County on Saturday. Both crashes claimed the lives of two people.
A third crash involved a small aircraft that crashed on Lake Martin in Coosa County on Tuesday. The pilot of that plane survived.
