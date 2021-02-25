Foggy again tonight

Today has been mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. We will keep a chance for a few isolated, light showers overnight. The fog will return tonight and will be mild with lows in the 50s. The patchy dense fog will stick around until the temperatures warm up enough to separate for the dew point temperatures.
Friday, we expect mostly cloudy skies again with scattered showers and highs in the 70s again. We could see a few peeks of sunshine, but I’d have my umbrella handy, just in case you get caught in one of those showers.
The damp and foggy pattern looks like it will stick around for about a week.