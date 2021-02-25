Officials say they’re making repairs as quickly as possible as Jackson water crisis enters 1 week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, water pressure is slowly returning to neighborhoods across the City of Jackson.
The public works department says they’re seeing improvements in the pressure but some areas still remain without any running water.
City leaders believe they’re making headway, increasing the water pressure to 80 psi in the last day up from 60 psi.
Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said, “I am encouraged by what we’re seeing. We’re making the repairs as quickly as possible. Our water maintenance crews are working very diligently to handle those that we’re seeing. "
The state has come to the aid of the city too. MEMA and the Mississippi National Guard delivered a truck of water to Provine High School for flushing Wednesday afternoon.
Councilwoman Angelique Lee spearheaded a water giveaway in her ward. The cases of water donated from the community. She even secured a water truck for flushing water.
Angelique Lee said, “We’ve been out of water in my personal neighborhood since about Wednesday of last week, so it’s been about seven days. So we’re just doing everything we can to make sure that constituents have what they need as far as having water to drink,and able to flush their toilets and keep their household sanitary.”
Jackson city leaders say they hope to contain enough water leaks to bring pressure to full strength in the coming days.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.