Moss Point board appoints Byrd as interim mayor after King’s guilty plea, resigation

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Moss Point has new leadership, at least for the next few months.
During a special called meeting held Wednesday, the board of aldermen selected Ward 3 Alderman and Mayor Pro Tempore Robert Byrd as Moss Point’s interim mayor.
Byrd was tapped to be the interim mayor because he’s not running this spring in city elections. Moments after the unanimous vote for Byrd, he was sworn into office.
“We are ready to go,” the interim mayor said after the mid-afternoon meeting. “I think everything will fall in place. Matter of fact, everything is in place now with, other than a few items that we need to find out about, that I need to find out about.”
The Board of Aldermen also selected Alderman At Large David Chapman as Mayor Pro Tempore.
Mayor Byrd says the city is ready to move on and move forward.
“We have people that’s already here that know what to do and how to do it,” he said. “So, I know it’s not going to be a cakewalk, but I can hold my breath for a few months. So, we gonna move forward and anything that the citizens will need they can call any of us and it will be relayed. You can call me, you can call an alderman but make sure you call someone other than your neighbor and complain.”
Mayor Byrd was sworn in by Judge Keith Miller and will proceed with all mayoral duties until Moss Point’s general election in June 2021.
