Mixed reaction to tax reform proposal moving through legislative process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve been providing updates on the tax reform legislation being called the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act all week. It passed the House Tuesday.
But the battle lines are now being drawn as various groups review the 300-plus page bill.
The tax reform plan may have cleared one side of the State Capitol but as it moves from the House to the Senate, several groups are asking that they pump the brakes.
Farmers are closely reviewing the bill that would bump up sales tax on farm equipment from 1.5 to 4 percent. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson supports phasing out the income tax but is concerned about the parts of the bill that would increase sales taxes.
“These are major purchases that go into the cost of doing the work that we’ve got to do in the state to provide food, fiber and shelter,” said Gipson. “So, it’s a significant increase at that level and that’s really my chief concern at this point. And I know there’s a way to deal with that and make it work and make this a better bill.”
The Parents’ Campaign tweeting a warning message Tuesday, suggesting Kansas and Oklahoma show it would ultimately result in budget cuts. Educators also raising a red flag that the $1,000 teacher pay raise was added into the bill and they want to know why.
“It seems as if teacher salary is always the bargaining chip when it comes to our legislature making decisions around the economy and things that are going to impact our state,” explained Mississippi Association of Educators Erica Jones.
Meanwhile, Empower Mississippi President Russ Latino says the other states without income taxes show why lawmakers should keep working on details of these reforms.
“I think we can’t miss out not only on the individual benefit but on the tremendous opportunity for the state of Mississippi to be more competitive to attract capital in the state, to attract people in the state in a way that ultimately dramatically improves the lives of every Mississippian,” explained Latino.
The Senate has not yet taken up the bill.
