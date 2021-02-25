Memorial’s CEO receives Dr. Felix Dunn Community Leader Award from Gulfport NAACP

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, the Gulfport branch of the NAACP recognized the CEO and president of Memorial Hospital for his contributions to the community.
Kent Nicaud was presented with the Dr. Felix Dunn Community Leader Award. The Gulfport NAACP says Nicaud was chosen for his commitment to ensure Memorial has a diverse population of employees.
“Mr. Kent Nicaud represents all of the qualities the diversity, education, community involvement, civic engagement, that this award represents,” said Gary Fredricks, president of Gulfport NAACP and Memorial Board of Trustees Vice Chairman.
“I have worked really hard along with my teams to sort of bring to the community and our employee group a large diversity and inclusion with equity and I think the recognition from the NAACP shows that we are doing the work and it’s being seen throughout our community,” said Kent Nicaud, Memorial President and CEO.
Nicaud has been CEO of Memorial since 2018.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.