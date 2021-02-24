Wednesday’s Forecast

It’s another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. Looks like a pretty nice day. Skies will be mostly sunny with mild highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s and a gentle breeze from the southeast. Becoming cloudier tonight but not as chilly with lows only in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudier with isolated rain showers possible tomorrow, Friday, and into the weekend. But, most of this rain will probably miss the Mississippi Coast and instead target areas to our north closer to a stalled front around north Mississippi through this weekend. While cooler weather will hit northern Mississippi by this weekend, our temperatures down here on the coast will generally stay above normal through the weekend with mornings in the cool 50s and afternoons in the mild 70s. Higher rain chances around early next week as the front may finally arrive on the Mississippi Coast by the middle of next week.