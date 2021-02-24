SRHS opens vaccine appointments to teachers, first responders

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that they have opened up their vaccine appointments to teachers and first responders.
This comes the day after Gov. Tate Reeves announced the expanded eligibility beyond those ages 65 and older as well as individuals with qualifying conditions.
Those seeking vaccine appointments can call the hotline at 228-809-5555; however, with the new categories, appointments are likely to fill quickly.
For more information on vaccine appointments in South Mississippi, CLICK HERE.
