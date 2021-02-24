SRHS opens vaccine appointments to teachers, first responders

SRHS opens vaccine appointments to teachers, first responders
A Singing River Health nurse prepares vaccination shots to give second doses Thursday at the hospital's drive-through site. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | February 24, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 3:35 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that they have opened up their vaccine appointments to teachers and first responders.

BIG News! The state announced starting March 1st, #COVID19 vaccination eligibility will include teachers in K-12,...

Posted by Singing River Health System on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

This comes the day after Gov. Tate Reeves announced the expanded eligibility beyond those ages 65 and older as well as individuals with qualifying conditions.

[ Coast educators, first responders relieved that they can now get COVID-19 vaccine ]

Those seeking vaccine appointments can call the hotline at 228-809-5555; however, with the new categories, appointments are likely to fill quickly.

For more information on vaccine appointments in South Mississippi, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.