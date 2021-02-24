Southern Miss begins spring football practices

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The first day of spring practice for Southern Miss kicked off bright and early Tuesday morning at The Rock, the first official practice of the Will Hall era in Hattiesburg.
After such a turbulent 2020 campaign, Tuesday marked the start of routine and stability for the first time in a long time. As Hall reflected on his first day one with the Golden Eagles, he was pleased with the mindset of his team, and the potential of his fellow coaches.
“I thought our kids really lined up and executed really smoothly. Very few self-inflicted wounds,” Hall said after practice. “We had some, but I think that speaks volumes of how good of teachers this staff is. This staff can coach football, and I thought you saw that today. We look like a program, from an execution and lining up standpoint, that had been doing this for a long time.”
