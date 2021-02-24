Picayune teen accused of shooting three juveniles arrested

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The teenager accused of shooting three juveniles in Picayune Sunday is in custody as of Tuesday night.
Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan said the suspect was arrested just after 8 p.m.
Authorities said he will be charged as an adult but have not released the official charges at this time. The suspect is accused of shooting three minors in their legs after an ongoing verbal altercation.
Police said they will release more information Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.