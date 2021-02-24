Memorial Hospital administers more than 1,000 first dose COVID-19 vaccines, relieving many

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital prepped hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses Tuesday at the Lyman Community Center. Many people were able to let out a sigh of relief that they were finally getting their first dose appointment.
“I been trying for weeks to try and get it scheduled and today looks like I’m going to get it done,” said Wayne Carr.
Carr wasn’t the only one relieved to finally get a first dose appointment. Some seniors said they weren’t aware of the steps they had to take to schedule an appointment. Both Dennis and Nancy Hall said after about three attempts over the phone, Tuesday they finally walked into a vaccination site.
“We were worried that we wouldn’t find a place,” Nancy said. “We stayed home except to get groceries and go to the doctor. We were just afraid we were going to miss out totally or get the virus before the shots were available to us.”
This vaccination site has areas sectioned off inside where the shot is administered, then patients sit and wait to be monitored. While patients waited after getting their shot, Memorial staff members also reminded all to keep up with their vaccine card for their second dose. The Halls said even though they have received their first shot, they understand they aren’t cleared from COVID-19 just yet.
“Even though you get the shot, just help yourself by staying home until you get fully vaccinated and even then consider doing slow things outside,” Dennis said.
“Don’t lose hope. You’re still going to be able to get the shot,” Nancy said.
