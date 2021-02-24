MEMA: 5 deaths in Mississippi now blamed on last week’s extreme winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State emergency officials now blame five deaths on last week’s winter weather. The Mississippi Emergency Manage Agency (MEMA) initially reported two deaths.
The two deaths came as the result of traffic accidents in Oktibbeha and Neshoba counties.
On Tuesday, MEMA confirmed three more deaths: two deaths in Warren County and one in Lafayette County.
A traffic accident is blamed for one death in Warren County and exposure is blamed for the second death.
Exposure is blamed for the single death in Lafayette County.
