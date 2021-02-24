Gulf Coast volunteers deliver water to Jackson

In just 24 hours, the community donated more than 1,300 cases of water, along with 207 gallon jugs of water and pallets of Powerade and boxed juice. (Source: Photo WLOX)
By Desirae Duncan | February 24, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 2:32 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulf Coast group has stepped in to help people in the capital city after last week’s winter storm. Volunteers with Extend a Hand Help a Friend left early Wednesday morning to deliver water to Jackson to help thousands of people who still don’t have a steady supply of drinking water.

Earlier this week, State Rep. Sonya Williams Barnes contacted the group, asking them if they could organize a water donation drive.

In just 24 hours, the community donated more than 1,300 cases of water, along with 207 gallon-jugs of water, pallets of Powerade and boxed juice. It was enough to fill three U-Hauls and a pickup truck.

“We got all our people that care about the community from every different walks of life, every different organization coming together, and that’s what it’s about,” said Extend a Hand Help a Friend CEO Jeffrey Hulum III. “If one person is lacking, we’re all lacking in the state of Mississippi, and that’s what we got to understand, one team one fight.”

Extend a Hand Help a Friend delivered the water to three locations in Jackson. Hulum also said if more water is needed, they’ll organize another donation drive.

