Gulf Coast volunteers deliver water to Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulf Coast group has stepped in to help people in the capital city after last week’s winter storm. Volunteers with Extend a Hand Help a Friend left early Wednesday morning to deliver water to Jackson to help thousands of people who still don’t have a steady supply of drinking water.
Earlier this week, State Rep. Sonya Williams Barnes contacted the group, asking them if they could organize a water donation drive.
In just 24 hours, the community donated more than 1,300 cases of water, along with 207 gallon-jugs of water, pallets of Powerade and boxed juice. It was enough to fill three U-Hauls and a pickup truck.
“We got all our people that care about the community from every different walks of life, every different organization coming together, and that’s what it’s about,” said Extend a Hand Help a Friend CEO Jeffrey Hulum III. “If one person is lacking, we’re all lacking in the state of Mississippi, and that’s what we got to understand, one team one fight.”
Extend a Hand Help a Friend delivered the water to three locations in Jackson. Hulum also said if more water is needed, they’ll organize another donation drive.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.