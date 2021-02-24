Fort Bayou drawbridge on Highway 609 temporarily closing

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fort Bayou drawbridge on Highway 609 will be temporarily closed Thursday as they continue to make improvements to the bridge.
The bridge will be closed Thursday, February 25, from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., as they prepare to improve the bridge for the 45-day closure happening sometime in mid-March or early April.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is looking to improve the intersection and install a new traffic signal at the entrance to the Reserve Apartments for Jackson County residents. The project will begin on the west side of the Rose Farm Road and Old Fort Bayou Road intersection.
The project will include an upgrade to the bridge’s motor, generator, gears and axles. Also, the bridge will also be repainted.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes, and motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.