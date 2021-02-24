Beautiful today. Cloudy and mild tonight.

It has been another gorgeous day! We’ll be in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Some more cloud cover will move in later this afternoon and evening. It’s going to stay mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and a little more humid. Highs will be in the low 70s, and we can’t rule out isolated showers. Friday will be similar with a mostly cloudy sky, and a small chance for showers. Highs will stay in the low 70s.
However, it is going to be warmer this weekend! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. It will stay mostly cloudy, and we’ll keep the chance for isolated showers.
