Work on Oak Street rail crossing in Biloxi to continue through Thursday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Work on a rail crossing in Biloxi is causing some issues for local residents and businesses but, luckily, it’s only temporary.
Work began Tuesday morning on the Oak Street crossing, which is Biloxi’s eastern-most rail crossing. As CSX showed up to begin work on the three-day project, barricades went up preventing anyone from crossing.
Just north of the crossing sits Le Bakery. Owner Sue Nguyen-Torjusen says she and others are used to the constant roadwork and frequent inconveniences. She just hopes it’ll all turn into positives for Point Cadet.
“We’ve tried to get that mindset of Biloxi building back bigger than ever, but it is very disheartening when we have to go work and everyday it’s a different struggle to get that consistency and get those regular customers here,” she Nguyen-Torjusen. “I think once you change peoples habits, their shopping habits change, as well.”
In this case, the rail work is driving habits, especially with continued road construction happening south of the tracks on Oak Street and all over the area.
“It feels like we’ve had roadblocks, literally, one after another,” said Nguyen-Torjusen. “We appreciate our customers who have weathered the storm and taken different routes to get to us.”
The CSX work at Oak Street is slated to continue through Thursday. According to the city, CSX is performing maintenance at the crossing. Those traveling Oak Street, where infrastructure work is already underway south of the railway, instead should use Crawford Street or Division Street.
