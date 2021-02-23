Perkinston man sentenced to 50 years for producing child porn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perkinston man received the maximum sentence Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced 48-year-old Edward Lee Thomas to serve 50 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Thomas was also ordered to pay assessments totaling $25,000.
Homeland Security began investigating Thomas after it received 95 images and two videos of child sexual abuse from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2020.
The investigation led agents to a home in Forrest County where some of the images of minors had been taken.
A search warrant executed at Thomas’ home in Perkinston led to the discovery of more than 4,000 images and 700 videos of child porn on his electronic devices.
Thomas was indicted for possession and production of child pornography in June. He pleaded guilty to the production charge on Oct. 22.
A 2004 state conviction for sexual battery qualified Thomas for an enhanced penalty.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones.
