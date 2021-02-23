Parents are neglecting immunizations amid pandemic, study finds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A number of parents have apparently been neglecting something during the pandemic that could be putting their children at risk, a new study shows.
The Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is encouraging parents to schedule a visit to the doctor to make sure their kid’s vaccines are up to date.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield study shows kids are not current with their vaccinations against things like mumps and polio.
The recent analysis found a 26% drop in vaccines in 2020 and 40% of those parents surveyed admit their kids missed different shots because of the pandemic
Dr. Anza Stanley, assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says they saw a decline in patients getting vaccinated because parents were staying home to slow the spread of the virus.
Pediatricians are hopeful that numbers will soon pick back up.
While the focus right now is on the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say parents can prevent other diseases if they remain current with other vaccines for children.
