Ongoing arguments turn violent for some Picayune minors, leading to gunfire

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - In Picayune, three juveniles are currently recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting on Sunday.
“It was about 4 yesterday afternoon and I was in my house and I heard six rapid gunshots,” said one nearby resident who wished to remain anonymous.
Those multiple gunshots the resident described came from Grande Oak apartments located on South Haugh Avenue.
Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan said the three minors were shot, all in the leg, with a pistol by another minor after an ongoing verbal altercation.
“Anytime we find out about these type things, we try to get involved as quickly as we can and try to settle it,” said Chief Drennan. “We certainly don’t want anything like this going on, but as our investigations revealed, this was some very young juveniles who just been arguing back and forth and just led to this.”
Chief Drennan said they know who the shooter is and as of Monday, authorities are actively searching for him.
The anonymous resident said the police blocked off several streets minutes after the fired rounds and that’s when she saw someone running away with a gun.
“Then I saw someone running out that was dressed all in black with a gun in their hand and they came by the mini storage and went in between the storages,” she said.
The community is saddened that some youths are turning to violence. Pearl River County District 1 Supervisor Donald Hart said projects are in the works to help put a stop to it.
“We definitely want to encourage young people to put the guns down. That’s no way to solve things,” Hart said. “So we’re building a community center here in my district, and hopefully we can address some of the issues.”
“I just hope that those three young men that were shot will all recover and be well and find out the person that did this,” said the nearby resident.
