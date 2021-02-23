Teachers, first responders can get COVID vaccine starting March 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced teachers and first responders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 1.
These people can make their appointments as soon as they are open by calling 1-877-978-6453 or going to covidvaccine.umc.edu.
It comes as cases have been dropping in the state, a “welcome trend,” according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Reeves says there has been over 500,000 shots in arms so far, which includes 350,000 first doses.
“We’re hopeful we are going to see an increase in supply, and in face expect another slight increase next week,” Reeves said.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says overall numbers of cases and deaths are declining, even though case numbers were impacted last week as many testing facilities had to close due to winter weather across the state.
Byers encouraged everyone to get the vaccine when eligible but continue to take precautions like wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings, “until we can continue to roll out our vaccinations.”
