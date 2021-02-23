Chilly night ahead

Tonight will be clear and chilly but not as cold as last night. Lows are going to drop into the 40s. We expect low to mid 40s inland and mid to upper 40s closer to the coast. Patchy fog will develop throughout South Mississippi overnight. Allow extra travel time on your morning commute.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and the 70s inland. It will be a beautiful spring-like day.
By Thursday, we expect to see a few showers. The showers are going to stick around through the weekend and into next week. The temperatures should remain mild.