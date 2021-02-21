Residents volunteer time to clean up Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point community leaders spent their Saturday morning picking up trash. Organizers with the 200 Man Stand held a community clean up event in the neighborhood around Kreole Elementary.
The organization teamed up with Alderman Chuck Redmond’s clean up efforts and devotes every third Saturday of the month to cleaning up areas of Moss Point.
People were glad to lend a helping hand and make a difference in the city.
“I’m happy to be able to keep something like this going to beautify my neighborhood,” said Otis Carter IV, from the 200 Man Stand. “Try to raise some property values. Try to raise some hope. Inspire some people. Inspire some change other ways.”
The group welcomes all volunteers who want to help out, and all you have to do is show up to the clean-up spot. No need to bring supplies, but all supplies will be included.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.