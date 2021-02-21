Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum preps for its expansion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re just a month away from the open house at Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum’s South Station in Gulfport. Katherine Sutton, the museum’s marketing director, said the expansion is necessary.
“We have outgrown our current location. We have so many trains now,” said Sutton. “We have people donating trains, along with our crew building trains and we just don’t have enough room.”
Sutton explained that the expansion includes, an additional 25,000 square feet of modeled trains, over 200 model trains with displays and over one million more Legos.
Suttons also said that the South Station will have STEM programs as well, because she wants to bring something new to the table.
“Trains have always been around. It just creates those memories—the heart felt memories of growing up with trains. Most people have like a train under the tree, or a train in the tree,” said Sutton. “It’s just fun and heartwarming. Trains are apart of our history, so we just want to keep the spirit.”
Robert Fairbanks said he has been working with trains most of his life and joined the team in 2017. He explained that displays can range from a month to a year to build.
“There’s a lot of different things associated with building a layout, wiring, scenery techniques, it all takes time. This display here was cardboard at first. Then we put pre-moistened stuff that they use for casts on broken bones. Every detail that you see has effort in it.” said Fairbanks.
Sutton told us that there’s a club of people who help build the displays. If you want to join the club then visit their website.
Sutton also said that the South Station’s open house is on March 20th.
