LSU can’t miss in win over Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WLOX) -The LSU Tigers are racing towards the end of the season strong, as they took on Auburn at home Saturday.
LSU could not miss in the first half, the Tigers shot 100 percent from three over the first ten minutes of the game and built a substantial lead over Auburn before taking the game 104-80.
LSU is now on a three-game winning streak, Cam Thomas led the Tigers in scoring with 27 points and four rebounds.
Head coach Will Wade says they spread the ball around pretty well during the game and despite Thomas’s big day, everyone had a part in the big win.
”We had a lot of contributions, obviously our big four played great. Aundre Hyatt did a tremendous job, we were jamming cooper, he expended a lot of energy jamming him, slowing their transition game down especially in the first half,” said Wade. “LeBlanc did a nice job, Gaines came in and did a nice job, Mwani made a nice play at the rim on the block. He did some really good things. Overall I thought it was a good team win.”
LSU is on the home stretch now as they travel to Georgia next.
