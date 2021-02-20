Sunny and cool Saturday

We’re going to quickly warm up today thanks to plenty of sunshine. Most of us will reach the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. It’s going to be cold tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s and upper 30s by Sunday morning. Inland areas will be in the mid 30s.
Sunday afternoon is going to be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few clouds may move in that night ahead of our next cold front. Broken showers are possible overnight Sunday into Monday morning as a cold front passes through. Not much rain is expected. Monday afternoon will be dry and mild with highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be sunny and dry with highs in the low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
