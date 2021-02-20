Southern Miss season opener pushed back until Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - The Southern Miss baseball season opener has been pushed back again, this time to Sunday, Feb. 21, as they will now play Northwestern State in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.
The two teams were supposed to open the season today, but the winter storm that hit most of the country has not allowed the Demons the opportunity to travel from Natchitoches, La., to Hattiesburg until late Saturday or early Sunday morning.
The series will conclude with a 12 noon contest, Monday, at Pete Taylor Park.
Sunday’s ticket will be good for the doubleheader, while Friday’s ticket can be utilized for the series finale on Monday.