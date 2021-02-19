St Rose De Lima Church hosts annual fish fry in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Lines grew in a matter of minutes as the church opened its doors for orders. On Friday, St. Rose de Lima sold plates of fried catfish, potato salad, green beans and a slice of cake for $10.
Church members said that the church has been hosting fish fry events for over 30 years. Administrators also said that this is the first year the church held a drive-thru instead of an in-door event due to COVID-19.
Cookie Mittelbron has been volunteering at the church’s fish fry for seven years, and she said that having a fish fry is a tradition during Lent.
“We already had one order for seven people,” said Mittelbron “Most people fast, so they come to us for lunch. We’ll sell around 500 plates each Friday.”
Susan Allen has been to the church’s fish fry since for over 70 years, and she said it’s her go-to place for food during Lent.
“I love the fish and potato salad,” said Allen. ‘I can do without the fish as long as I have my potato salad, I’m good. This is super beneficial for the community. It’s diverse and a lot of people love the fish dinners. They’re the only one who offer Lent food during lunch time, it’s a good way to bring the community out.”
Pamela Metzler explained that she never misses a fish fry at the church. She said that she’s not used to being able to socialize inside, but she doesn’t mind the drive-thru.
“I think it’s great with the drive-thru because it’s so much easier,” said Metzler. “It kind of just depends on what you prefer. A lot of people like to go in and see everybody, I like to just get the food.”
Church officials said the church will host a fish fry each Friday from now until Easter.
