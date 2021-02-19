Southern Outreach Christian Academy hosts Black History celebration program

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students in Pre-K through fifth grade were able to give presentations of their favorite historical figure in front of the school. The school’s principal, Pamela Terry, tell us this is an assignment for the students.
“We wanted parents to research with the children at home so it’s a family-oriented effort.” said Terry.
Terry explained that the school opened in 2015 and the black history program was delayed for years due to the school’s low enrollment. Now, administrators said the school has 21 students. Terry also said that she wanted the program to motivate the children.
“What I want the children to know is that you are you, and you have a whole world and opportunity to be whoever you want to be,” said Terry. “Some kids say, ‘I’m not going to be anything because I’m black’ and that’s hard to hear that.”
Terry said that knowing your history can help plan how a person can leave a legacy.
“Where we came from can helps us determine where we want to go,” said Terry. “We love to say, ‘I’m a product of my environment,’ but that becomes a stereotypical situation. What I want the children to know is you are you, and you have a whole world and opportunity to be whoever you want to be.”
Terry also plans to have the school host its own wax figure event, where students can dress as their favorite role model.
