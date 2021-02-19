Friday’s Forecast

Cold morning temperatures mainly in the 30s begin the day so dress warmly as you head out the door. Dry weather today with chilly high temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the lower 50s. Winds finally relax tonight with mostly clear skies and overnight lows ranging from the mid 20s to the lower 30s. High pressure keeps us dry Saturday. And a warmer pattern gradually takes over this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be as warm as the upper 50s. And highs Sunday should climb into the 60s, staying mild into next week. Rain chances looks slim to none through the middle of next week.