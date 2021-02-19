Biloxi Shuckers set to return to MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The countdown is now on. Biloxi Shucker baseball will return to MGM park on May 11. The Minor League season will begin a week earlier on the May 4. However, the organization has a lot to do before the season begins.
”The countdown is officially on,” said General Manager Hunter Reed. “We are 82 days away from the home opener on May 11. We couldn’t be more excited to have our schedule and really looking forward to that. We do have some work to do here at the ball park but it is all going to be ready by opening day.”
Damage from Hurricane Zeta still covers much of the ball park, but it was COVID-19 that forced the long wait for Shucker fans and employees.
“When everything hit last year with COVID, we were just getting ready for our season to start,” said stadium DJ Trey Brennan. “In fact, I remember the night we were here when everything kind of changed forever. We were here doing a state baseball game as a warmup for our game day production crew. So a year of waiting. It is good to see that we are only 82 days out now. We have a date in mind, which is awesome.”
As stadium DJ, its Trey’s job to pump up the crowd. It’s a job that he believes won’t be that difficult when the Shuckers return to MGM Park.
”It’s going to be awesome to see everyone on opening day,” he said. “It is not going to be hard to get that crowd pumped up because they are going to be ready after a year off.”
Craig High is a season ticket holder and believes the layoff will make fans more appreciative of the opportunity to see quality baseball here in South Mississippi.
”It will be a relief to come back to something that is kind of normal, something that every once and a while, we take for granted,” said High. “We take things for granted all the time. I think it is important for us to realize that Shucker baseball is a positive for the Gulf Coast, and people need to get out and support it.”
There will be some changes to the lengths of series due to COVID-19. With the league limiting travel, the length of series has been extended to six days, with Monday serving as a permanent off day.
