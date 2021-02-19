Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich now unopposed in reelection bid

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich will serve another term as the city’s mayor after his lone opponent was disqualified.
Friday, the Democratic Executive Committee ruled Arneka Gardner-Keys did not live in the city limits, and therefore did not meet the qualifications to run for the office.
The committee also removed Maurice “Mo” Williams from the ballot for the Biloxi Ward 2 council seat, leaving incumbent Felix Gines facing independent Tracey Smith in the general election.
A number of coast cities have no opposition for the top office. Four coast cities have incumbent mayoral candidates running unopposed for reelection: Mike Favre in Bay St. Louis, FoFo Gilich in Biloxi, Nancy Depreo in Diamondhead, and Rusty Quave in D’Iberville.
Lucedale also has just one candidate for mayor, Doug Lee, who is a former mayor of the city. Pascagoula’s lone mayoral candidate, Jay Willis, is the only newcomer to politics guaranteed to win his race.
Don’t forget, March 8th is the deadline to register to vote in the April 6th primary.
