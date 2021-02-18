Southern Miss baseball opener moved to Saturday, February 20

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss baseball season was originally supposed to begin on Friday against Northwestern State, but bad weather in Louisiana has forced the two teams to open the year on Saturday instead, with a double-header beginning at noon.
The Golden Eagles raced out of the gates in 2020 and seemed to be clicking before the season was cut short, and will look to pick up where they left off with what coaches have called a deeper roster in 2021. And after nearly an entire year of just practicing with each other, the team is ready to hit the diamond and square off with some unfamiliar faces.
“I thought we had very competitive scrimmages. Guys went out and competed hard each and every time,” head coach Scott Berry said. “We were able to move some guys around and look how we were going to use those pieces, and how those roles might change during the course of a game. Very pleased with the way our guys have gone about their business with anticipation of opening day. I know it’s time to play somebody else. We’re tired of playing ourselves. We’ve been doing this for quite a while.”
