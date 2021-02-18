Southern Miss baseball opener moved to Saturday, February 20

“I thought we had very competitive scrimmages. Guys went out and competed hard each and every time,” head coach Scott Berry said. “We were able to move some guys around and look how we were going to use those pieces, and how those roles might change during the course of a game. Very pleased with the way our guys have gone about their business with anticipation of opening day. I know it’s time to play somebody else. We’re tired of playing ourselves. We’ve been doing this for quite a while.”