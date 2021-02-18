Soldier reported missing from Fort Bragg for more than 24 hours

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - A solider has been reported missing from Fort Bragg for more than 24 hours.
Pfc. Kirsten Parness was last seen on Wednesday at 3:45 a.m. on Fort Bragg wearing a black hoodie and cowboy boots. Officials did not provide specifics about exactly where on Fort Bragg Kirsten was last seen.
The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (82nd Airborne Division) is asking for the public’s help in finding Kirsten.
Kirsten is 24 years old, 5′4″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a half-sleeve tattoo on her right forearm.
Anyone with information on her location can call 910-366-4832 or 910-922-1891.
