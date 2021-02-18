Salvation Army in need of volunteers for cold weather shelter

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold weather shelters are preparing to open this week ahead of more frigid temperatures, but one shelter is in need of more volunteers.
The Salvation Army is looking for extra help to assist with its cold weather shelter on 22nd Street in Gulfport. Volunteers are needed to greet, interact with people, serve food, and help everything run smoothly.
The Salvation Army said they welcome all volunteers, as they work to keep those less fortunate out of the cold weather.
“Those volunteers are living, breathing human beings who choose to be with the guests who are hurting, who are troubled in life quite often,” said Maj. Bradley Caldwell, Mississippi Gulf Coast Area Commander for the Salvation Army. “And that person just sitting with them, and just hearing their story, giving them a smile makes a difference just as much as the food and the shelter do.”
The shelter will open Thursday and Friday night from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., and also Saturday at 7 a.m. If you’re interested in volunteering, call 228-374-8301.
Also, if you’re interested in becoming a long term volunteer, you can pick up an application at the Salvation Army Outreach Center at 2019 22nd Street in Gulfport.
