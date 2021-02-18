Proposed road project would realign Hwy 609/Old Fort Bayou Rd. intersection

The proposed realignment project corridor will begin on the west side of the Rose Farm Road and Old Fort Bayou Road intersection. Old Fort Bayou Road will be realigned to the northwest, creating the new intersection with Hwy 609 across from the access road to The Reserve at Gulf Hills apartment complex, approximately 275 feet north of the current intersection. Additional auxiliary lanes and road improvements will be constructed for approximately 600 feet north and 600 feet south of the new intersection.