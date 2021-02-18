Proposed road project would realign Hwy 609/Old Fort Bayou Rd. intersection

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The intersection of Washington Avenue and Old Fort Bayou Road could soon be a lot easier to navigate.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is looking at a plan to realign the intersection and install a new traffic signal at the entrance to the Reserve Apartments. The proposal also calls for constructing a new road from Washington Avenue, also known as Hwy 609 or SR 609, to the intersection of Old Fort Bayou Road and Rose Farm Road.
Letters about the project are going out to residents who own property within or adjacent to the right-of-way. But any resident who may be potentially affected is invited to offer comments on the proposal in writing by March 15, 2021. Comments will be accepted by email, traditional mail, or by telephone to the following contact:
Dennis Reeves, Neel-Schaffer, Inc.
RE: SR 609 and Old Fort Bayou Road Realignment
707 Watts Avenue, Suite C
Pascagoula, Mississippi 39567
Call: (228) 696-2649
You can get a closer look at the project area here: https://bit.ly/3qyYCFK
The proposed realignment project corridor will begin on the west side of the Rose Farm Road and Old Fort Bayou Road intersection. Old Fort Bayou Road will be realigned to the northwest, creating the new intersection with Hwy 609 across from the access road to The Reserve at Gulf Hills apartment complex, approximately 275 feet north of the current intersection. Additional auxiliary lanes and road improvements will be constructed for approximately 600 feet north and 600 feet south of the new intersection.
The access road to The Reserve at Gulf Hills apartment complex will be improved to complement the new realigned intersection. The proposed realignment project will also construct new roadway drainage on either side of the realigned Old Fort Bayou Road.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.