Ocean Springs, Biloxi move forward with replacing bridge lights

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The future of the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge looks a little brighter as cities push forward to secure new lights across the busy bridge.
On Wednesday, the City of Ocean Springs approved the memorandum of understanding with the City of Biloxi and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
This means once MDOT replaces all the light fixtures on the bridge with new LED lights, the maintenance and upkeep will fall to the cities of Ocean Springs and Biloxi to maintain. Next, the two cities will determine which portions of the bridge each city will be responsible for.
“Biloxi and us over here have been in conversation about a maintenance agreement between the two cities and Mississippi power,” said Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson. “We haven’t worked through the details but I am confident we can get it done and get the lights on.”
MDOT has told officials the lights could be installed by the end of the year. The new lights that are slated to be installed will be energy efficient and help cut power and maintenance costs for the cities.
Several lights along the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge have been out for months, prompting past discussions about who will pay to replace them and causing those who frequently walk and run there to express concern. It’s an issue city leaders have been working on since 2019.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.