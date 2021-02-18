MHSAA adjusts basketball playoffs due to weather

CLINTON, Miss. (MHSAA) - Because of inclement weather, the following changes have been made to the basketball playoff schedule:
Schools that are located in the south part of the state may play their 1st round games this weekend if both schools can travel. A reminder to all schools, do not take unnecessary chances with these road conditions and put the students, parents, fans and yourself at risk.
For schools who can not get their games in this weekend, the following schedule has been made available:
Girls:
1st round Monday Feb. 22 – 2nd round Wed. Feb 24 3rd round Fri. Feb. 26
Boys:
1st round Tuesday Feb.23 – 2nd Round Thurs. Feb. 25 – 3rd Round Sat. Feb 27
This may not be an ideal situation, but this is not an ideal year. This will give all schools the opportunity to play who qualified with a better weather forecast for next week.
Also, make sure if you are hosting that you put your games in Dragonfly and also contact your local assigner. This is for all 3 of these rounds.